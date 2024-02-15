Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is reportedly set for multiple projects with Dharma Productions. Following his role in Sarzameen, he'll next collaborate with Khushi Kapoor in a romantic comedy produced by Dharma. As per reports, the film is titled Naadaniyaan and will be a direct-to-OTT release, marking the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. However, an official confirmation of the news is still awaited. Ibrahim Ali Khan To Make Debut Alongside Khushi Kapoor In Karan Johar's Next Rom-Com - Reports.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Naadaniyaan?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)