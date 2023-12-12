Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his grand entry into Bollywood alongside The Archies star Khushi Kapoor. According to Zoom TV reports, the duo is slated to feature in a romantic comedy helmed by director Shauna Gautam and Karan Johar. This much-anticipated project is earmarked for OTT release and will be supported by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. With this promising debut, audiences eagerly await the charming chemistry of Ibrahim and Khushi in this upcoming venture. Ibrahim Ali Khan Clicked Carrying Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari’s Jacket While Exiting Multiplex (View Pics).

See The Latest News Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)