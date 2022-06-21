Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally wished all a happy International Yoga Day 2022. However, this time, the actress did not share her picture performing an asana, as she shared a cute click of Jeh Ali Khan. In the photo, we get to see the tiny tot doing push up and it's the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cute Selfie With Taimur from Devotion of Suspect X Sets, Calls Him ‘Just Like His Father’!

Jeh Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)