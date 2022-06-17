Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture from her OTT debut Devotion of Suspect X's sets featuring little guest Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, we get to see Tim Tim sitting on Bebo's lap as he hides his face with a cap. Kareena mentioned that Taimur is just like his father Saif Ali Khan and also added that it's her last day of shoot for DSX. Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Ready for Shooting of Devotion of Suspect X in Presence of Her ‘Best Man’ Jeh! (View Pic).

Check It Out:

