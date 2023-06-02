Preggers Ileana D'Cruz is having a blast during her babymoon. The actress took to Instagram today and shared a series of clicks from her trip, but it was her click with a mystery man that grabbed attention. "My idea of romance – clearly can't let him eat in peace," Ileana captioned the image which featured two hands. The pic also gave a peek at a diamond ring she wore in her ring finger. So, is she engaged? Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz Cradles Her Baby Bump in These New Mirror Selfies (View Pics).

Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Mystery Pic:

Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)