Actress Ileana D'Cruz recently ignited gossip regarding a second pregnancy with a poignant social media post. In a year-end retrospective video commemorating cherished moments from 2024 and welcoming 2025, a fleeting glimpse in the October 2024 segment depicted the actress displaying a pregnancy test kit with visible emotion. While the actress refrained from explicitly confirming the news in her accompanying caption, netizens were quick to speculate a potential second pregnancy, fuelling anticipation amongst her fanbase. FYI, D'Cruz married Michael Dolan in May 2023 and was blessed with her first child (Koa Pheonix Dolan) in August 2023. Ileana D'Cruz Birthday: Instagram Pics of the Actress That Should Not Be Missed By Any Fashion Lover.

Ileana D'Cruz's New Year Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz Shows Pregnancy Test Results From October 2024

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Netizens Congratulate Ileana D'Cruz On Her Second Pregnancy

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

