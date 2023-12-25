On Jacky Bhagnani's birthday, Rakul Preet Singh poured heartfelt wishes with romantic gestures. Sharing endearing moments with her beau, she expressed admiration in a heartfelt Instagram post. The caption overflowed with affection, celebrating his kindness, uniqueness, and humor. She expressed a wish for his desires to be fulfilled abundantly and cherished his rare qualities. Rakul toasted to future adventures, shared laughter, and joyfully anticipated more cherished moments of togetherness, painting a picture of their loving bond on this special day. Christmas 2023: Malaika Arora Gives a Glimpse of Her Xmas Celebrations and Lavish Feast, See Her Latest Instagram Post!

See Rakul Preet Singh's Birthday Post For Beau Jacky Bhagnani Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

