Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned as a witness in money-laundering case on Monday (August 30). The Bhoot Police actress was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi. The official handle of IANS wrote on Twitter, "Financial probe agency #EnforcementDirectorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actress #JacquelineFernandez in a money-laundering case, official said."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Financial probe agency #EnforcementDirectorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actress #JacquelineFernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) in a money-laundering case, official said. pic.twitter.com/dH962lX3tj — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 30, 2021

