Jacqueline Fernandez had appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court earlier today for the hearing of her bail plea in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. As per reports, the actress’ interim bail plea has been extended until next month. The court will now hear Jacqueline’s plea for regular bail on November 10. Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Appears at Delhi’s Patiala House Court for Bail Hearing in Connection to the Extortion Case.

Jacqueline Fernandez Leaving Patiala House Court

#WATCH | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after ED extends her interim bail & protection till November 10th, in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/sGdHtG8TsD — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

