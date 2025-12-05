On Thursday morning, December 4, Delhi’s air quality recorded a slight improvement, even as temperatures continued to drop. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 300 at 7 AM. Amid the persistent pollution crisis in the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave in Delhi for today, December 5 (Friday), with minimum temperatures expected to drop to between four and six degrees Celsius. That said, the weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi today. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are projected to receive 0.3 to 2.6 mm and 0.6 to 1.8 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Friday. However, no rain has been predicted for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today, December 5. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Light to Moderate Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Across Coastal State.

