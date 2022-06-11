Nushrratt Bharuchha's latest release Janhit Mein Jaari, which revolves around a promising storyline has started on a low note at the ticket window. As the Jai Basantu Singh directorial has managed to mint Rs 43 lakh at the box office on its opening day. One of the reasons for the film's low performance may be because of stiff competition from Hollywood film Jurassic World Dominion. Janhit Mein Jaari Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Social Drama Is a ‘Light-Hearted Comedy’, Say Critics.

Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office:

#JanhitMeinJaari Fri ₹ 43 lacs [542 screens]... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DIuC9LU52E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2022

