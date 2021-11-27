Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Milli that is produced by her dad Boney Kapoor. It is the remake of the 2019 released Malayalam film Helen that had starred Anna Ben in the titular role. This is the first time that the actress has collaborated for a project with her father and on the completion of its shoot, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She writes, “My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

Janhvi Kapoor On Working With Boney Kapoor

