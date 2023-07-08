Excitement is soaring as the prevue release date for the highly anticipated film Jawan has been announced. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, revealing that the prevue will be launched on July 10, 2023, at 10:30 AM. Helmed by renowned director Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan and talented Nayanthara. The announcement has sparked a frenzy among movie enthusiasts, who eagerly await a glimpse of this promising collaboration. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Intro Scene Leaked From Atlee's Upcoming Film? Here's The Truth About Viral Pics!

Check Out The News Here:

मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ... Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023

