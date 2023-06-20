Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan First Look; Leaked Pic Not From Jawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Has Jawan suffered another leak? Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, directed by Atlee, has seen number of leaks, be it an action scene involving a bandaged Shah Rukh Khan or pictures of a romantic sequence with SRK and his first-time leading lady, Nayanthara. The leaks have been so annoying that the makers of Jawan had to make the court intervene to take down the incriminating pictures from social media. Jawan: Delhi Court Directs Social Media Platforms to Block Access To Websites Displaying Leaked Clips of Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie.

However, the latest 'leak' has to be taken with plenty of salt. A picture is going viral claiming that it is of Shah Rukh Khan's intro scene in the film. The said pic doesn't show the superstar's face, instead we see someone in blue clothes sitting near yellow-coloured cars. This pic is the one going viral with the claim.

Sorry to disappoint, Shah Rukh Khan fans, but this is not of your favourite superstar. Actually, this is of another superstar - Megastar Chiranjeevi from the sets of Bholaa Shankar, as rightly pointed out by this SRK fan, where he plays a taxi driver hence that look. Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi’s Look as a Taxi Driver From Meher Ramesh’s Film Released on Labour Day 2023 (View Posters).

Jawan was originally scheduled to release on June 2, but has since moved on to September 7. Marking the debut of Atlee in Bollywood, the film is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, the hype enhanced by the mega success of SRK's last release, Pathaan. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

