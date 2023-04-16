John Abraham, who recently tasted success by playing a baddie in Shah Rukh Khan actioner Pathaan is reportedly not considering to do comedy films anytime soon. As per Pinkvilla, he has already backed out of Sajid Khan's 100% owing to the same reason. "While he (John) has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options,” a source told the portal. The film stars Nora Fatehi, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. 100% Promo: John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan’s Next Film, Aims for Diwali 2023 Release (Watch Video).

John Abraham Out of 100%:

EXCLUSIVE: Post #Pathaan, #JohnAbraham focuses on doing action films; Steps back from comedies. Detailed reporthttps://t.co/PViXBj21sE — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 15, 2023

