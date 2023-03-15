Kajol has dropped a new chic pic on Instagram. She is seen dressed in a black turtleneck top, minimal makeup and posing in a classic sunglass. But it is her quirky caption that will leave you splits. She wrote, “When I say light I’m not talking about weight. #morninglight #justnatural #itjusthappened.” Kajol Shares Pics From Her Family Time Featuring Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji Among Others!

Kajol’s New Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)