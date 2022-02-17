Comedian-actor, Kapil Sharma is all set to star in a movie, which will be presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Shahana Goswami. Reportedly, Kapil will essay the role of a food delivery rider in the project. Excited?

✅ 🍽️ Your Order is Placed 📦 🛵 Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. pic.twitter.com/pIfkg4KJDr — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) February 17, 2022

