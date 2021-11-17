Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (November 17), and unveiled an exciting news about his Dharma Productions. The production house is soon going to announce their first ever action film. The more announcement about the flick will be disclosed on November 18. While, sharing a intriguing video Johar wrote, "Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!!"

