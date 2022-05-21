Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's kids Taimur and Jeh are the cutest and there's no doubt about it. Now, new pics of the star kids have surfaced online that see the brothers bonding with each other on a playdate. In the pics, the two are seen playing with balls wherein Jeh 'tortures' his big bhai. Aww! Taimur Ali Khan Protecting Baby Brother Jeh in This Latest Picture Is Simply Sweet!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)