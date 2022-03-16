Here’s one of the best news for all fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan! The hottie is all set to make her debut in the digital word. Kareena is making her OTT debut with Sujoy Gosh’s film for the streaming giant Netflix. It will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma as the male leads. The film is reportedly said to be adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT Debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

