Kartik Aaryan has been sharing a lot of cool pics and videos from his Europe holiday on Instagram. And well, a few hours back, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star dropped a new photo which sees him with his team and friends having a gala time at The Rolling Stones concert abroad. He captioned the click as, "Mad Rock N Roll Night." Kartik Aaryan Enjoys In Europe With His Pals! Actor Shares Pics From His Trip On Instagram.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)