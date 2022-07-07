Kartik Aaryan is currently holidaying in the Europe along with his friends and has been sharing pictures on Instagram from his trip. In the latest post, the actor has revealed a fun fact as he gives fans glimpse of the hotel room he’s staying at. He revealed, ‘Beatles stayed in this same room’. Kartik Aaryan Enjoys In Europe With His Pals! Actor Shares Pics From His Trip On Instagram.

