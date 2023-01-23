Katrina Kaif has achieved a new milestone on Instagram and she has shared the same with her IG family. The Bollywood actress has gained 70 million followers and she shared a cute picture to announce the same. Her picture is sure to brighten up all fans’ day. Most Followed Indian on Instagram 2022: From Virat Kohli To Priyanka Chopra, Top 10 Indian Personalities With Highest Number of IG Followers.

Katrina Kaif Reaches 70 Million On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

