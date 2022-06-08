Former India captain Virat Kohli reached a milestone and became the first Indian to achieve 200 million followers on Instagram. The cricketer is well known for his game and has now become the most famous person on the photo-sharing application. Virat shared his remarkable feat on his IG feed and thanked his followers for their support and unconditional love. He shared a video with the caption, "200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam." Speaking of Insta fame, let's look at the list of top 10 famous faces who have also won the hearts of netizens so far on the gram. Virat Kohli Hits 200 Million Instagram Followers, Becomes First Indian Celebrity To Achieve the Remarkable Feat (Watch Video).

Cricketer Virat Kohli Becomes The First Indian To Reach 200 Million Followers On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Top 10 Most Followed Indians On Instagram

1. Virat Kohli - 200 Million

2. Priyanka Chopra - 79.1 Million

3. Shraddha Kapoor - 72.9 Million

4. Neha Kakkar - 70.2 Million

5. Narendra Modi - 67.8 Million

6. Deepika Padukone - 67.2 Million

7. Alia Bhatt - 66.2 Million

8. Katrina Kaif - 65.1 Million

9. Akshay Kumar - 62.2 Million

10. Jacqueline Fernandez - 61.4 Million

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)