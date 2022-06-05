After Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, it's Katrina Kaif who has tested positive for coronavirus. As per CNN-News18, Katrina Kaif has completed her quarantine period. Well, this was also the reason why she skipped IIFA 2022 along with Vicky Kaushal. IIFA 2022: Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again; Actor To Miss The Star-Studded Awards Ceremony.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)