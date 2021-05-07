There is a rumour going around about Kirron Kher’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe, Says Anupam Kher.

