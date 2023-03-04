For those who missed out watching Kuttey at the theatres, here's a good news for you'll. Well, as the Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan will be streaming on Netflix from March 16. Excited? Kuttey Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan's Film Is Deliciously Dark Minus The Much-Needed Bite! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Kuttey on Netflix:

We have an announcement that's going to make you bow-wow 😱#Kuttey starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan arrives on Netflix on 16th March! pic.twitter.com/1IUlG81194 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 4, 2023

