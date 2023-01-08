Ahead of Kuttey's release on January 13 in theatres, trolls are at work it seems. Well, as the Wikipedia page of the Bollywood film has been vandalised. Yes, you read that right. Case in point, a reddit user spotted 'Someone With No Acting Skills' written alongside Arjun Kapoor's name in Kuttey's wiki page. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film also stars Tabu, Anil Kapoor among others. Kuttey Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma Go 'Kaminey' on Each Other in This Heist Thriller! (Watch Video).

Kuttey Wiki Page Gets Vandalised:

Here's The Rectified Wiki Page:

(Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)