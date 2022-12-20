The official trailer of Kuttey starring Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj is finally out! The video will remind you of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is filmmaker Bhardwaj’s son. Kuttey Motion Poster Out! Arjun Kapoor, Tabu Turn Cops For the Crime Drama; Makers Drop the Entire Cast's Look.

Watch Kuttey Trailer:

