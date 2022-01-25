Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. As per the latest update shared by the singer’s spokesperson, there’s a ‘marginal improvement’ in her health condition. However, she continues to be in the ICU.

Lata Mangeshkar Health Condition

There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 25, 2022

