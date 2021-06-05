Maharashtra Government today released a new set of COVID-19 restrictions which includes easing certain services. The zones have been divided into various levels and restrictions are decided accordingly. In the case of theatres, regions that have a positivity rate of less than 5% and Oxygen bed capacity of less than 25% will have regular functioning. In those places where the positivity rate is less than 5% and oxygen bed capacity is between 25%-40%, theatres will be allowed to open with 50% capacity.

