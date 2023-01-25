Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal threw a grand party for their Bollywood buddies at their Mumbai abode on Tuesday (Jan 24) night on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor and many more stars turned up at the bash at their stylish best. Check out videos from Varun's party below. Varun Dhawan Meets Indian Cricket Team at the Mumbai Airport, Actor Shares Photo on Social Media.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

David Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

