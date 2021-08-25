Manoj Bajpayee has gone the legal way and filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK for allegedly posting an offensive tweet. Bajpayee's filed the case under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26, which talked ill about Bajpayee's latest release, The Family Man Season 2, and in a way tarnished his image as an actor.

The Family Man Actor #ManojBajpayee BASHES #KRK: “Ab Jo Jung Shuru Hui Hai…” pic.twitter.com/mCQ0xFQWt1 — THOUSIF Inc. - Millennial Minds (@THOUSIFInc) August 25, 2021

