Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has been making headlines for its impressive box office success. However, the film's soaring earnings have also sparked controversy. Kamaal R Khan, a self-proclaimed critic, has accused producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films of inflating the movie's box office figures, similar to their previous release Stree 2. On X (formerly called Twitter), KRK claimed that Vijan has used "corporate bookings" for the film. Despite the allegations, the film, which portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, opened with a strong INR 33 crore in India and is said to have crossed INR 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in three days. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Epic Crosses INR 110 Crore Mark in India – Reports.

KRK Calls 'Chhaava' Box Office Collections 'Fake'

Father of fake collections Producer Dinesh Vijan of #Chhaava is having capacity to do corporate booking for full week and he has proved that with his earlier Films like #Stree2 Etc. He even inflates collections by ₹8-10cr per day and he has done that with many films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 16, 2025

‘Chhaava’ Opening Day Box Office

Yeh Chhaava ki dahaad hai. Roared like a true warrior king!🔥🦁 Biggest opening ever for a Historical Hindi Film. ॐ नमः पार्वती पतये हर हर महादेव 🙏🏽✨ Book your tickets now! 🎟️ 🔗 - https://t.co/hPEGZ4vRep#ChhaavaInCinemas Now.#ChhaavaRoars #ChhaavaOutNow pic.twitter.com/YfMOpEvN7n — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)