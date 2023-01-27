Fashion designer Masaba Gupta ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra and now the fashionista has shared a family portrait with fans. The family photo features her father, West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards. Her step-father Vivek Mehra is also present in the family photo. Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, Satyadeep's mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya are also seen in the pic. Masaba Gupta Marries Satyadeep Misra; Fashion Designer Shares Pics From the Intimate Ceremony!

Check Out Masaba Gupta's Family Photo

