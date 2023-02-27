Vivek Oberoi is seen romancing Shweta Indra Kumar in Mashooq Trailer a film from Adhyayan Summan. With the music of Mohit Chauhan, the film is extensively shot in the UK and is all set to hit theatres on March 1. Aligarh Clocks 7 Years: Director Hansal Mehta Pens Short Note and Calls It ‘Quite Ode to Love’ (View Post).

Mashooq Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)