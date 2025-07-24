Singer and music composer Babla Mehta, popularly recognised as the Voice of Mukesh due to his vocal resemblance to the legendary singer Mukesh, passed away on Tuesday (July 22). The date of his demise coincided with Mukesh’s birth anniversary. Over the years, Babla Mehta recorded over 250 songs, including numerous devotional tracks, and released 10 albums. He is best known for the timeless track “Mitwa” from Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi’s 1989 hit Chandni, sung alongside the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The exact cause of his passing has not been disclosed. Ratan Thiyam Dies: Veteran Actor Yashpal Sharma Pays Tribute to Late Manipur Theatre Icon.

Playback Singer Babla Mehta No More

