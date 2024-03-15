A special screening of Murder Mubarak was held last evening in Mumbai. The premiere event of the Netflix mystery thriller, starring Sara Ali Khan, was a star-studded affair. Among the attendees was Veer Pahariya, who is also actress Sara’s ex-boyfriend. He looked dapper in a black t-shirt and dark blue jeans, while Sara slayed in an off-shoulder black floral dress. Check out the video of Veer posing for paparazzi at the Murder Mubarak screening. Tamannaah Bhatia Attends Murder Mubarak Screening, Showers Praises on Boyfriend Vijay Varma’s Film (Watch Video).

Veer Pahariya At Murder Mubarak Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sara Ali Khan At Murder Mubarak Premiere Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

