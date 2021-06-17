Neeti Mohan took to social media to share a few pictures of her little munchkin and shared his name with her fans.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Greatful,@iNihaar pic.twitter.com/wMvjA50oAb — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) June 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)