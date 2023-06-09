Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's fans are worried for the couple. Why we say so? Well, as recently, when the singer celebrated her 35th birthday with a lavish party, her husband was missing from the scene. That's not it, as Rohanpreet did not even wish Neha on social media. This has come as a shocker to the duo's fans, who are speculating that there's trouble in their paradise. Neha Kakkar Shares Photo Dump of Her Birthday Celebration With Loved Ones.

All Is Not Well Between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Neha Kakkar Birthday Party Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

