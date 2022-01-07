Nora Fatehi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2022, took to social media today (January 7) to inform that she has tested negative. The actress-dancer shared a note on the IG story and said “Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank you for all your prayers and lovely messages." This is definitely great news, right?

