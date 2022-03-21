Aishwarya Rajinikanth has announced on social media that she is making her debut in Hindi Cinema. It is ‘an extraordinary true love story’ titled as Oh Saathi Chal. The film is produced by Meenu Aroraa under the banner of Cloud 9 Pictures.

Oh Saathi Chal Poster

