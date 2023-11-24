On Thanksgiving, Ileana D’Cruz dropped glimpses from her celebrations on Insta and it looks fab. The actress shared multiple photos on her IG stories which see her enjoying a delicious meal and enjoying the holiday with her son Koa. The photo shared of the tot shows him peacefully sleeping in a stroller. Aww-dorable!!! "So immensely thankful," Ileana captioned the cute post with a heart and evil eye emojis. Thanksgiving 2023: Paris Hilton Celebrates the Day With Her Toddler Phoenix and Fam, Pens 'Grateful for This Beautiful Life' (View Pics).

Ileana D'Cruz Shares Glimpse from Thanksgiving:

Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Ileana's Son Son Koa Phoenix Dolan:

Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)