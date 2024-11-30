Ex-couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came together for a meaningful Thanksgiving celebration on November 28. Amidst Affleck’s ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez, he and Garner joined forces to give back to the community through The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. The duo spent the day distributing meals to the unhoused community in LA and the pictures of the same have gone viral across social media platforms. The organisation shared their gratitude on Instagram, praising the former husband and wife duo’s kindness and dedication, saying, “Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought so much joy to our Skid Row community. Thank you, Ben and Jennifer, for serving meals and sharing smiles on this special day.” Jennifer Garner Spotted With Ben Affleck and Christopher Anne Boldt; Actress Seen Sharing a Warm Hug With Her Ex-Husband’s Mother (View Pics).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Midnight Mission (@themidnightmission)

The Ex-Couple For Thanksgiving Celebration

Sarah Paulson together with Amanda Peet, Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck volunteered and served free Thanksgiving meals to the unhoused community in LA earlier today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jdmCswuEMv — sarah’s pr (@sarahpaulsbean) November 29, 2024

