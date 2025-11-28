US President Donald Trump declared that he would impose a “permanent halt on migration from all Third World countries” and launch sweeping measures against immigrants he described as harmful to the United States. Arguing that technological progress has been overshadowed by what he calls destructive immigration policies, Trump said the current system has “undermined those gains” and worsened living conditions. He pledged to terminate “millions of Biden illegal admissions,” including those he claims were approved through “Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen.” Trump asserted he would remove anyone who is not a net asset to the nation or incapable of loving the country, while ending all federal benefits and subsidies for noncitizens. His message went further, outlining plans to denaturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquility and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or ‘non-compatible with Western Civilization.’ These steps, he said, aim to drastically reduce what he calls illegal and disruptive populations, including people admitted through an “unauthorized and illegal Autopen process.” Trump concluded his statement sharply: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!” Sarah Beckstrom Succumbs to Injuries After Washington DC Shooting; Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden-Era Immigration for ‘Total Bedlam’ (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Vows ‘Permanent Halt’ on Migration From ‘Third World Countries’

BREAKING - Trump announces to 'permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries' pic.twitter.com/4clzfLcT7v — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 28, 2025

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2025

