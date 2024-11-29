A video going viral on social media shows Tesla CEO Elon Musk celebrating Thanksgiving with US President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. In the viral clip, both Elon Musk and Donald Trump can be seen grooving to the YMCA song as the two attend Thanksgiving event in Florida. In the video, Elon Musk is seen sitting together with Donald Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump as the YMVA songs plays in the background. Responding to a video of him celebrating Thanksgiving with Donald Trump, Musk said, "Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!" Elon Musk Criticises PC Gamer, Points Out Decline in Quality and Asks ‘Who Owns You?’.

Elon Musk Celebrates Thanksgiving with Donald Trump

WATCH: Elon Musk spending Thanksgiving with Trump tonight in Florida. pic.twitter.com/9SMIaHsvFR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 29, 2024

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving, Asks Elon Musk

🇺🇸Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!🇺🇸 https://t.co/CQMGaAODKq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

