Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The celebrity couple announced the happy news on Instagram on June 27. Now on June 28, Alia took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with hubby Ranbir from their wedding, with a thank you note for everyone, who wished them on their big moment. Neetu Kapoor Surprised by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Pregnancy Announcement.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story Below:

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)