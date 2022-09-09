Vipul Roy, who was seen in Partners, has good news to announce. He is now a father of a baby girl. Vipul and wife Melis are on cloud nine. When Melis, who has been living in the USA, arrived in Mumbai with a baby bump, it was an emotional moment for Vipul. Saumya Tandon, Vipul Roy and Alok Nath to Star in BN Group's Simply Fresh's Ad Film.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy (@vipulroy)

