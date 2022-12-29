Hrithik Roshan is currently vacaying in Europe with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor’s cousin Pashmina Roshan has shared a picture on her Insta story in which she can be seen posing with Hrithik, Saba and Eshaan Roshan. She captioned the pic as ‘My favourites’. Saba Azad Rings in Christmas 2022 With Beau Hrithik Roshan and His Sons (View Pic).

Saba Azad With The Roshans

Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Saba Azad, Eshaan Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram/@pashminaroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)