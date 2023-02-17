Pathaan is unstoppable at the ticket window. Well, as the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer has managed to earn a total of Rs 505. 85 (including Tamil + Telugu) crore at the box office in 23 days. FYI, Pathaan has become the first Bollywood flick to surpass Rs 500 crore at the BO. Congo to SRK and team YRF. Shehzada vs Pathaan: Will Rs 110-Ticket Pricing for Shah Rukh Khan's Film Affect Kartik Aaryan-Starrer's First-Day Box Office?

Pathaan Box Office Collection Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)